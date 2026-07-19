PV Sindhu defeats World No. 1 and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi to win historic Japan Open Super 750 title

With Sunday's victory, a career that has repeatedly rewritten Indian badminton's record books continues. At the age of eighteen, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the BWF World Championships in 2013, marking her international debut. She repeated the bronze a year later. By 2016, she had advanced considerably further, reaching the Rio Olympics final and capturing India's first-ever Olympic badminton medal—a silver that turned her into a household name.

She won silver at the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, coming painfully close to the top step each time. In 2019, she made history by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the Basel final to become the first Indian, male or female, to win a World Championship gold in badminton. Along the road, they won the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals championship, silver in the Asian Games, gold in the team event at the Commonwealth Games, and silver in the singles competition. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals when she added a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed because to the pandemic.

At 31, with an Olympic gold still the one major prize to elude her, Sindhu's Japan Open triumph is unlikely to be read as a career capstone. If anything, in Indian badminton circles it is already being discussed as a reset.