Gavi speaks up on the scuffle with Leandro Paredes after the World Cup Final

Things got out of hand after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday. Argentine player Leandro Paredes and Spanish youngster Pablo Gavi got into a post-match brawl and the video went viral and the Argentine midfielder faced immense criticism.
Football fans asked for a strict punishment and ban for Paredes following the altercation, but newly minted World Champion, Gavi feels otherwise.
In videos that went viral after the 2026 World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina, 32-year-old Leandro Paredes appears to throw Pablo Gavi to the ground after he got involved in a brief scuffle between Paredes and Spain's Eric Garcia.
The young Spanish midfielder, who is still basking in the glory of being a World Champion at 21, has opened up on the heated confrontation and given his verdict following calls for suspension for the Argentine.
Despite being on the receiving end of the violent exchange, Gavi said, "No, honestly? I don't think he [Leandro Paredes] should be suspended. I understand it's not a good image for kids, but football also has that more physical, more aggressive side. The logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it".
"At the end of the day, it's football, and I think it should always stay that way", he added. Despite his forgiving approach, Paredes is at risk of facing FIFA disciplinary actions and sanction along with other Argentine players involved in the brawl.
Certain angles of the video have also revealed that Gavi had hit Paredes before he reacted violently, which has divided the internet and has started a lengthy debate on who started it first.
According to reports, FIFA is reviewing the footage of the incident and will decide the punishment accordingly for violent conduct. Besides Paredes, Argentina's Nahuel Molina is also under risk of disciplinary action.