Gavi speaks up on the scuffle with Leandro Paredes after the World Cup Final

"At the end of the day, it's football, and I think it should always stay that way", he added. Despite his forgiving approach, Paredes is at risk of facing FIFA disciplinary actions and sanction along with other Argentine players involved in the brawl.

Certain angles of the video have also revealed that Gavi had hit Paredes before he reacted violently, which has divided the internet and has started a lengthy debate on who started it first.

According to reports, FIFA is reviewing the footage of the incident and will decide the punishment accordingly for violent conduct. Besides Paredes, Argentina's Nahuel Molina is also under risk of disciplinary action.