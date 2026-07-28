Zinedine Zidane: Former Real Madrid manager appointed as France head coach

Zinedine Zidane has been announced as the head coach of the France National Team. Didier Deschamps stepped down from the role of manager after the FIFA World Cup 2026, ending what was an extremely successful tenure. Now, the French legend will succeed him and will be officially unveiled on Tuesday.
Legendary French footballer and coach, Zinedine Zidane has been entrusted with a new responsibility. He is the new head coach of the France National Team, succeeding World Cup winning coach Didier Deschamps who fulfilled the role for 14 years and was France's longest-serving manager.
The 54-year-old will be officially presented on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The former footballer has an impeccable coaching record with Spanish club Real Madrid. Fans are excited to see what he brings to the table as the national coach.
Zidane is set to sign a contract that will see him in charge through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers and his first major tournament will be the Euro Cup 2028 that is scheduled to be held at United Kingdom.
"I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team. It's also a responsibility", the newly-appointed coach said.
Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup with France in 1998 and the UEFA European Championship in 2000. As a player for Real Madrid, he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2001–02. As manager of the same club, he had a more impressive record, winning three consecutive UCL titles 2016, 2017, and 2018. He is the only coach to achieve the three-peat in recent era.
Zidane was in charge of Real Madrid from January 2016 to May 2018, and then again from March 2019 to May 2021. During his successful tenures, he recorded 179 wins in 284 total and won 11 major trophies.
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