Zinedine Zidane: Former Real Madrid manager appointed as France head coach

The 54-year-old will be officially presented on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The former footballer has an impeccable coaching record with Spanish club Real Madrid. Fans are excited to see what he brings to the table as the national coach.

Zidane is set to sign a contract that will see him in charge through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers and his first major tournament will be the Euro Cup 2028 that is scheduled to be held at United Kingdom.

"I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team. It's also a responsibility", the newly-appointed coach said.