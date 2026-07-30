End of an era: Ajinkya Rahane calls time on a career defined by grit and big-stage nerve

'Mr. Dependable' has played his final over. Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, closing the book on a 12-year journey that took him from the maidans of Dombivli to a Test century in a losing dressing room turned triumphant at the MCG. In an emotional social media video, Rahane said the timing finally felt right to walk away, adding that he had given the game everything since his earliest days practicing as a boy.
Long before the Test whites and the India cap, Rahane was a top-order run-machine for Mumbai in domestic cricket, scoring over a thousand runs in his second Ranji Trophy season as the side clinched the title. That consistency eventually earned him a place in India's ODI squad for the 2011 tour of England, though his Test debut had to wait — he spent months on the sidelines traveling with the squad before finally getting his chance in Delhi against Australia in March 2013.
He didn't waste the opportunity. In just his third Test, in Durban, he compiled two gritty half-centuries, and by February 2014 he had his maiden Test hundred, in a rain-hit draw in Wellington.
If there's one innings etched into Rahane's legacy, it's Lord's, 2014. With India reeling at 145 for 7 against a rampaging England attack, the 26-year-old held firm, stitching together a rescue act that carried India to a competitive total. His composed 103 helped set up India's first win at the Home of Cricket in nearly three decades and earned him a spot on the venue's famous honours board. Rahane would later call it the finest innings of his career — even ranking it above his more celebrated knocks Down Under.
No chapter of Rahane's story looms larger than the winter of 2020-21 in Australia. Days after India were skittled for 36 — their lowest-ever Test total — at Adelaide, a shell-shocked touring side turned to Rahane, standing in as captain with Virat Kohli away on paternity leave. What followed was one of Indian cricket's great turnarounds. Rahane's unbeaten century at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test made him only the second Indian captain, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score a hundred at that ground, and the first Indian skipper to make a century on Australian soil in a winning cause. India levelled the series that day and went on to complete a historic 2-1 series win, one of the most celebrated overseas triumphs in the country's cricketing history.
It capped a stretch in which Rahane won each of his first three matches as full-time Test captain — a feat only MS Dhoni had previously managed for India.
Beyond the headline innings, Rahane built a reputation as one of India's most reliable overseas performers, particularly in seaming conditions in England, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. He went on to represent India in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton in 2021, and continued turning out in whites for county side Leicestershire even after his India recall dried up.
He finishes his international career, spanning 2011 to 2023, with 5,077 Test runs at an average of 38.46 and 12 centuries, 2,962 ODI runs at 35.26 with three hundreds, and 375 T20I runs. In all, he played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for the country.
Rahane's Twenty20 story is nearly as long as his India career. He first turned out in the IPL's inaugural 2008 season for Mumbai Indians, before productive spells with Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant, where he briefly deputised as captain. After a lean patch with Delhi Capitals, Rahane found a new lease of life at Kolkata Knight Riders, ultimately taking over the franchise's captaincy for the last two seasons of his career. His final competitive innings came for KKR in this year's IPL, and the franchise must now find its next leader.
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