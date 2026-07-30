End of an era: Ajinkya Rahane calls time on a career defined by grit and big-stage nerve

The long road from Dombivli

Long before the Test whites and the India cap, Rahane was a top-order run-machine for Mumbai in domestic cricket, scoring over a thousand runs in his second Ranji Trophy season as the side clinched the title. That consistency eventually earned him a place in India's ODI squad for the 2011 tour of England, though his Test debut had to wait — he spent months on the sidelines traveling with the squad before finally getting his chance in Delhi against Australia in March 2013.

He didn't waste the opportunity. In just his third Test, in Durban, he compiled two gritty half-centuries, and by February 2014 he had his maiden Test hundred, in a rain-hit draw in Wellington.

The Lord's masterpiece

If there's one innings etched into Rahane's legacy, it's Lord's, 2014. With India reeling at 145 for 7 against a rampaging England attack, the 26-year-old held firm, stitching together a rescue act that carried India to a competitive total. His composed 103 helped set up India's first win at the Home of Cricket in nearly three decades and earned him a spot on the venue's famous honours board. Rahane would later call it the finest innings of his career — even ranking it above his more celebrated knocks Down Under.