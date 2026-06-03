Charles Leclerc signs two-year contract extension with Ferrari until 2028

"I couldn't be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP," he said.

"It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family.

"Together we've shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.

"Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it's also a responsibility I never take for granted.

"I'll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia."

Leclerc's journey with Ferrari began when he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016. After clinching the Formula 2 championship in 2017, he stepped up to Formula 1 with Sauber the following season before earning a promotion to Ferrari in 2019.

The Monegasque is now Ferrari's second-most experienced Formula 1 driver in terms of race starts and also sits second on the team's all-time pole position list with 27, trailing only Michael Schumacher.

With his new long-term contract, Leclerc is on course to surpass Schumacher's tally of 179 Ferrari race starts. However, matching the German legend's record of 58 pole positions remains a far more formidable challenge.

Team principal Fred Vasseur added: "Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us.

"Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

"We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track. We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals."