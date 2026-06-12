Renowned Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

Jaspal was admitted to hospital after feeling discomfort while returning to India from the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo consoled the demise of Jaspal. “It is a huge loss. He was not only a champion shooter but also a great mentor. He will be deeply missed,” he told a news agency.

Jaspal, who won numerous medals at international stage, was India’s most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history, with a remarkable tally of 15 medals—9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze—won across four editions of the Games: 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006. He has won eight medals in Asian Games across 1994, 1998 and 2006 editions.