Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé lead fiery red FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Canada

It was finally time for the national anthems as the players of the two countries graced the pitch. Violinist Aleksandar Gajić beautifully performed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national anthem on his instrument. The country's national anthem has no official lyrics and hence, only the melody was performed.

Alanis Morissette belted the Canadian national anthem, O Canada as the stadium sang along with her, right before kick-off.

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina's match ended 1-1 as the host country earned their first ever point in a Men's FIFA World Cup. They are yet to win a match in a World Cup.