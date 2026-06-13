Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé lead fiery red FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Canada

The second Opening Ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off the tournament in Canada, the co-host, ahead of the country's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, June 12, 2026.
Canadian star Nora Fatehi led the electrifying show alongside popular performers like Michael Bublé.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks Canada's first time hosting the major football tournament and it made sure to open the sporting event on home soil in style.
Canadian fans filled up the Toronto Stadium in hues of red, as they prepared to cheer on for their team. Indigenous Canadian folk and country singer William Prince inaugurated the Opening Ceremony in Canada's Toronto in a performance that paid homage to the country's history. Dressed in colourful clothes, a troupe of native dancers joined him, sending an important message about representation.
This powerful performance was followed by Alessia Cara. Dressed in all red, she delivered the rendition of her own song, Wild Things. Nora Fatehi took the stage after this along with rapper Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy as they got the whole stadium dancing to their official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, Siir.
The 34-year-old looked stunning in an red and white two-piece with cutouts as she performed in front of a giant golden football. She stunned everyone not only with her vocal prowess but her mind-blowing dance moves.
Elyanna and Jessie Reyez came on to perform Illuminate, dressed in white and red respectively, wearing the colours of Canada with grace and dignity.
Actor Will Arnet welcomed everyone to the World Cup in Canada as the tournament ambassador. "Today, Toronto welcomes the world and Canada opens its heart to you... We are a country shaped by many journeys, many voices, many cultures, woven together into one living", he said.
In one of the standout performances, Michael Bublé performed Sam Cooke's classic, Bring It On Home to Me and serenaded the entire stadium. He was accompanied by the Sole Power Choir as flag bearers, holding the 48 national flags of the participating team entered the pitch.
It was finally time for the national anthems as the players of the two countries graced the pitch. Violinist Aleksandar Gajić beautifully performed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national anthem on his instrument. The country's national anthem has no official lyrics and hence, only the melody was performed.
Alanis Morissette belted the Canadian national anthem, O Canada as the stadium sang along with her, right before kick-off.
Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina's match ended 1-1 as the host country earned their first ever point in a Men's FIFA World Cup. They are yet to win a match in a World Cup.
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