Erling Haaland injury update: Why did he miss Manchester City's match against Leeds United?

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was notably absent from his team's Premier League fixture against Leeds United. The teams clashed against each other at Elland Road on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
City coach Pep Guardiola informed the press that Haaland had suffered a minor injury and could not travel for the away match.
Talking to the press ahead of kick-off on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said, "Two days ago in training he had some problems and a little injury. Not a big issue but not ready for today. We are without one top striker and we are playing with another top striker."
With 22 goals in 27 appearances, Erling Haaland is the leader of the Premier League Golden Boot race. Quite naturally, Manchester City is banking on their star striker to improve their fate in the league. An injury might not be the best thing for the 25-year-old footballer right now. However, Pep's words seem to have quelled fans' concerns.
According to reports, the player picked up an injury around the knee during training and will be ready to play soon. Even without Haaland, City secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds with Antoine Semenyo scoring in the additional minutes of the first half.
Manchester City's squad depth was able to cushion Haaland's absence as Omar Marmoush played up front and Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo supported from the wings as usual.
Following the win, Haaland took to Snapchat to celebrate the victory with a selfie of himself and the caption, "So important".
City's win against Leeds helped them close the gap with Premier League table-topper Arsenal with only 2-points currently separating them.