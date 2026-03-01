Erling Haaland injury update: Why did he miss Manchester City's match against Leeds United?

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was notably absent from his team's Premier League fixture against Leeds United. The teams clashed against each other at Elland Road on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

City coach Pep Guardiola informed the press that Haaland had suffered a minor injury and could not travel for the away match.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland suffered a minor injury

A minor injury prevented Erling Haaland from being present for Manchester's City's game against Leeds United at Elland Road. The player is expected to recover soon and resume his goal-scoring spree.

Talking to the press ahead of kick-off on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said, "Two days ago in training he had some problems and a little injury. Not a big issue but not ready for today. We are without one top striker and we are playing with another top striker."