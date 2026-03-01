Is Stephen Curry contemplating retirement any time soon?

The basketball player has been struggling with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, which is a type of "runner's knee". While he is constant being monitored and examined, it has prevented him from getting on the court.

Fans and critics are wondering what will be Stephen's next move. Besides a new NBA season, the 2028 Olympic is also getting close and the player will be 40 by the time it arrives. Stephen had won gold with Team USA in the Paris games in 2024 and fans hope he returns for his second appearance.

While official confirmation is still awaited, journalist Anthony Slater does not think Stephen will join Team USA in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and he himself is unsure.

The retirement rumours gained further wind when Vince Goodwill, who was once Stephen's teammate, said that the player could announce retirement next year.

All of these claims have been refuted by other analysts like Marc Spears who claim that Stephen is looking forward to the 2028 Olympics and is determined to carry on.

However, no rumour can triumph Stephen Curry's words. In a recent interview, the basketball player made it very clear that retirement is not on his mind right now. While this is good news for fans, no news is certain until he makes an official decision amidst his health concerns.