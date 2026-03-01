Will Lionel Messi make his first White House visit with team Inter Miami?

Multiple sources have revealed that Inter Miami has kindly accepted an invitation by the President to visit the White House after the club won the 2025 MLS Cup, a major success in their victory. Lionel Messi was one of the captains who steered the ship and led them to their first victory, and is expected to be present at the White House too.

The event will reportedly take place on March 5, 2026 and if Messi visits, it will be his first visit to the Presidential Mansion. The 38-year-old footballer had the opportunity to make a visit in January 2025 when he was scheduled to receive the coveted Presidential Medal of Freedom: the joint-highest civilian award of the United States, along with the Congressional Gold Medal.

He was supposed to receive the honour from former President Joe Biden but could not be present at the ceremony due to reported scheduling conflicts.

While all players of Inter Miami are expected to be at the White House this Thursday, Lionel Messi's attendance has not been officially confirmed yet .