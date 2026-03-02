Michael Carrick equals Premier League record as Manchester United rise to third

Manchester United’s 2–1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford did more than secure three valuable points. The result lifted United to third place in the Premier League table and ensured that Michael Carrick has now equalled one of the strongest managerial starts in the competition’s history.

Across his first nine Premier League matches in charge of the club which spans two separate spells, Michael Carrick has accumulated 23 points from a possible 27. Seven wins and two draws place him level with Ange Postecoglou for the joint-best start after nine games by any manager in Premier League history.

The win against Crystal Palace sums up the composure that has come to define this run. After falling behind early in the match, United responded with patience rather than panic. They controlled possession, tightened their defensive structure and eventually turned the contest around. The victory not only extended their unbeaten streak under Michael Carrick but also strengthened their position in the top three.

The first spell: Steadying the ship

Michael Carrick’s first spell in charge of Manchester United came in late 2021, when he stepped in as caretaker manager during a turbulent phase for the club. Though brief, it provided an early glimpse of his temperament.