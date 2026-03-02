Michael Carrick equals Premier League record as Manchester United rise to third

Manchester United’s 2–1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford did more than secure three valuable points. The result lifted United to third place in the Premier League table and ensured that Michael Carrick has now equalled one of the strongest managerial starts in the competition’s history.
Across his first nine Premier League matches in charge of the club which spans two separate spells, Michael Carrick has accumulated 23 points from a possible 27. Seven wins and two draws place him level with Ange Postecoglou for the joint-best start after nine games by any manager in Premier League history.
The win against Crystal Palace sums up the composure that has come to define this run. After falling behind early in the match, United responded with patience rather than panic. They controlled possession, tightened their defensive structure and eventually turned the contest around. The victory not only extended their unbeaten streak under Michael Carrick but also strengthened their position in the top three.
Michael Carrick’s first spell in charge of Manchester United came in late 2021, when he stepped in as caretaker manager during a turbulent phase for the club. Though brief, it provided an early glimpse of his temperament.
His opening match in charge was a crucial 2–0 victory away at Villarreal in the Champions League, a result that secured United’s progression to the knockout stages and restored some belief within the squad. It was a disciplined and professional performance built on organisation and efficiency.
In the Premier League, his first game ended in a composed 1–1 draw at Chelsea, where United defended compactly and remained tactically organised throughout. He followed that with an entertaining 3–2 home victory over Arsenal, a match that demonstrated both resilience and attacking intent.
Across competitions, Michael Carrick went unbeaten during that initial stint. In the league specifically, he collected four points from six, leaving with a record that suggested calmness under pressure.
His return in 2026 has carried greater significance. This is no short caretaker period but a sustained run that has reshaped United’s league trajectory.
Since taking charge in January, United have recorded six league victories and one draw prior to the Palace fixture. Wins against Brighton, Tottenham and Newcastle established early momentum, while a controlled 1–0 triumph at Everton showcased defensive solidity. A draw at West Ham ensured the unbeaten league sequence remained intact.
The victory over Crystal Palace became the seventh win in this nine-game Premier League stretch across both spells. With that result, Michael Carrick reached 23 points from his first nine league matches in charge, a tally that matches the best start the Premier League has seen from a new manager.
One of the biggest positives under Michael Carrick has been Benjamin Sesko. The 22-year-old striker, who joined from RB Leipzig, had a slow start to life at Manchester United but has found his rhythm in recent weeks. He scored the winning header against Crystal Palace (his sixth goal in seven games) and has also made key impacts off the bench, including the match-winning goals against Everton and Fulham. His confidence looks back and his finishing has become sharp and decisive.
Alongside him, United captain Bruno Fernandes remains the creative leader of the team. He scored the penalty to level the game against Palace and then set up Benjamin Sesko’s winner. He continues to deliver goals and assists in big moments, driving the team forward and playing a major role in United’s climb to third place.
With just 10 matches left in the Premier League season, Manchester United find themselves in a strong position, sitting third in the table after 28 games. If they maintain this level of consistency and control, Champions League qualification looks firmly within reach.
