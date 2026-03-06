4 things that make Jasprit Bumrah so unique as a bowler

Here are a few things that make the 32-year-old cricketer unique:

Tactical intelligence

Jasprit Bumrah is not just a simple bowler, he is a thinker. He relies more on his analysis than physical strength. He can adapt his bowling style to the need of the hour and his analysis of the batsman informs his bowling techniques on the spot.

Unique technique and late release

If you have watched him bowl, you will know that bowling technique and run up is different. He has a short run-up with his arm straight and releases the ball slightly later which gives batters less time to react.

Yorker precision

His yorkers are deadly. They can change the momentum of the game in an instant, making him an asset during high-pressure moments and in the death overs.

Ability to deceive

It is very difficult to tell Jasprit Bumrah's next move. In a single over, he can bowl a mix of bouncers, fast yorkers and slow balls, making it very difficult to predict his bowling. His unique techniques and deceptive bowling is what makes him such an important bowler.

Jasprit's performance on Thursday was no different, he displayed his abilities to their fullest potential and got the desired result. His teammate, Sanju Samson, who also put up an equally important performance said that Jasprit deserved the Player of the Match award.

"I’m really happy with how the team performed today. A lot of credit must go to Jasprit Bumrah. He’s a world-class bowler, a once-in-a-generation talent, and he showed that again today. In fact, this award should go to him."

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 10 wickets in seven matches, in the T20 World Cup so far and has an economy rate of 6.62.