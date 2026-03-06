I was born to play: Saina Nehwal reflects on retirement, a journey of grit and new beginnings

A

Yes, it was a long thought-out process, and also very painful, because I kept on trying (to not give up badminton). But the doctor said that my knees were swelling up every day, and we had to get the fluid out; it’s too painful when they put the injection in your joint to remove the fluid. And then of course, I got to know it’s arthritis! There was a lot of degeneration in my cartilage, and I couldn’t push anymore. And if you are not able to train for eight to nine hours a day, then you can’t think of being in top 10 or winning many titles. So yes, it took me long to make myself believe that yes, I want to retire.

I have played for many years; I started very young, so I love it (badminton) even more. From my childhood, all I have only known is the sport, and suddenly there comes a time when you have to part with it... It was indeed very difficult to process it. I would just listen to doctors speak; they said an operation will also not work that well. In that moment, my mind would race back to all the years I have spent training and playing, and now I won’t be able to go to the court…

I am someone who gives 100 per cent to all my matches. I kept thinking of all that... the orthopedic surgeon said, ‘You’re not a machine. You are a human being, and you have to take the decision’. I said, ‘Okay, sir’. But I still did some good exercises, pushed myself. I tried everything. I did gain the strength. But again, to play at that level, you’re putting three times your body weight when you’re lunging at the net or sides or jumping, and it is definitely not easy. I could see the knees giving up. So yeah, it’s been a very emotional decision. Having said that, I came on my own terms when I wanted to play, and I wanted to exit on my own terms.