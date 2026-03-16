Will Neymar play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup? He acknowledges Brazil spot at World Cup not in his hands

During a recent post-match interview, Neymar said, "Obviously I desire to go back to the national team and play in the World Cup, but that isn’t up to me. Whether I am there or not, I will always cheer for Brazil."

Neymar's Santos FC drew 1-1 home against Club Corinthians Paulista in a Brazilian league match on Sunday, March 15, 2016. Now, with the international break ahead, Brazil will be playing two important friendly matches against France and Croatia and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be announcing the squad on Monday. The big question remains if Neymar is a part of the friendly squad and many think he will.

Despite his recent low period, Neymar has been Brazil's pillar for a long time. With 79 international goals, he is currently his nations all-time leading goalscorer.

The last time the former Barcelona star represented Brazil was during their match against Uruguay back in October, 2023. He went on to have repeated stints of injury leading to prolonged absence from the national squad.

If Neymar is named in the friendly squad and is able to perform without incurring any further injuries, chances are, fans will see him in the FIFA World Cup set to take place in a few months.