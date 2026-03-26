All you need to know about the gender-affirming surgery that Sanjay Bangar’s daughter, Anaya Bangar, recently underwent

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, revealed that she went through a gender confirmation surgery in Thailand. She posted a picture of herself in the hospital along with her dad. In her post, Anaya expressed how much this meant to both her and her dad, as she has been going through a long process of acceptance and understanding for many years.
Gender affirming surgery (previously known as gender change surgery) refers to a set of medical procedures designed to enable an individual to remain in a body that matches to their gender identity. The goal is to alleviate the suffering (gender dysphoria) caused by the difference between their biological sex and their ‘gender identity’.
Many transgender people do not want to undergo surgery. Some may transition through hormone treatment, counselling or adjustments in their social environments. Surgery typically takes place after going through an extensive assessment process by specialists in medical fields and psychotherapy.
Common between transgender women and men include the following surgical procedures. Common surgical options for transgender women (the sex assigned at birth was male and their gender identity was female) are: Genital Reassignment Surgery, Breast Augmentation, and Facial Femininization Common surgical options for transgender men (the sex assigned at birth was female and their gender identity was male) are: Chest Reconstruction (a.k.a. “top surgery”), Hysterectomy, and Genital Reassignment Surgery (including phalloplasty).
The gender-affirming surgery is a part of a large medical process as well as an emotional one. Comprehensive evaluations and informed consent are recommended before such surgeries, as established in various international guidelines, including those from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Additionally, specialty surgeons will perform these surgeries, which may require months or years of preparation involving hormone therapy and an evaluation of mental health.
Typically, patients collaborate with a team of MDs, a surgeon, an endocrinologist, and a mental health professional. Recovery from their operation will include continued care, emotional support, and coping with many physical and emotional issues. There is a huge international awareness about these surgeries. However access is not equally available for everyone.