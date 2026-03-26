All you need to know about the gender-affirming surgery that Sanjay Bangar’s daughter, Anaya Bangar, recently underwent

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, revealed that she went through a gender confirmation surgery in Thailand. She posted a picture of herself in the hospital along with her dad. In her post, Anaya expressed how much this meant to both her and her dad, as she has been going through a long process of acceptance and understanding for many years.

What is a gender-affirming surgery that Anaya Bangar went through?

Gender affirming surgery (previously known as gender change surgery) refers to a set of medical procedures designed to enable an individual to remain in a body that matches to their gender identity. The goal is to alleviate the suffering (gender dysphoria) caused by the difference between their biological sex and their ‘gender identity’.