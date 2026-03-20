Who is Sina Ruppenthal, the woman who threw 10 men to make Guinness World Record?

Sina had to properly lift 10 men over her shoulder and then throw them in 37.44 seconds to achieve a Guiness World Record. With her perfect technique and unparalleled strength, she managed to achieve it, wowing everyone.

The official social media accounts of Guinness World Records have shared the clips of her achieving the nearly impossible and she makes it look so easy! The caption read, "Sina attempted this record on 'Die große Show der Weltrekorde', in Munich, Germany, on 29 August 2025."

It continued, "Die große Show der Weltrekorde was an extravaganza of record-breaking activity which aired live on Sat1. Sina already has the record for fastest strongwoman three obstacle medley. She says she wanted to show that women can achieve amazing things, and it's nice to be strong as a woman."

The video of her lifting 10 men in record time has garnered a lot of reaction online. "Their smiles and then running back round for another go is so cute", one user observed. Another person wrote, "Those men are exactly where they want to be". "This is my favorite sport", another person said. Another comment read, "They all smiling like they are on a ride".

Sina Ruppenthal is definitely redefining what strong women can be like and the internet approves!