Compound archer Rishabh Yadav talks training, discipline and big goals

For compound archer Rishabh Yadav, archery began with inspiration and soon became a serious career. He started compound archery in 2014 and slowly moved from national-level events to international competitions, including World Cup stages and team events for India. In 2025, he had a standout season, winning gold in the mixed team event in Auburndale, a bronze in Shanghai and then going on to shoot a career-best 716 in Madrid, where he helped India set a new mixed team world record score of 1431. A Khelo India medal in 2019 was an important milestone in his journey. Since then, he has never looked back. As he prepares to represent the country at the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, we get chatty with Rishabh to talk about archery, his training routine and the importance of mental focus in the sport.