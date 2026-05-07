Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty welcome baby girl amidst IPL 2026 season

Mumbai Indians have not officially confirmed the availability of Suryakumar Yadav for their important IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru that is scheduled to take place on May 10. With the arrival of the baby at this time, there is some doubt about him returning to the team immediately.

Suryakumar was appointed as captain of Mumbai Indians for the team’s last match against Lucknow Super Giants following the absence of their regular captain Hardik Pandya. He could not play the match due to a back spasm problem. Suryakumar Yadav was the captain of the side which chased down 229 runs comfortably.

If Hardik and Suryakumar are not able to take charge, Mumbai Indians may need another player captain for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jasprit Bumrah seems to be the most likely choice.

Throughout his journey, Devisha has been a steady cheerleader for Suryakumar right from being a consistent domestic player to becoming one of India’s finest T20 players and even the captain of the Indian team in T20 format. They both have managed to win the hearts of many with their presence on social media platforms.