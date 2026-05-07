Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty welcome baby girl amidst IPL 2026 season

Suryakumar Yadav and his spouse Devisha Shetty are proud parents to a little girl. Congratulations and greetings have been showered on the couple in abundance from all corners of the cricket world. The couple announced the good news during the midst of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season, where Suryakumar plays for the Mumbai Indians team.
According to reports, the batsman did not accompany the team on its trip to Raipur due to personal engagements following the birth of his baby. The couple had tied the knot in July 2016 and had thrown a baby shower party in March this year. Suryakumar Yadav had also announced the good news on Instagram. The post says, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl.”
Mumbai Indians have not officially confirmed the availability of Suryakumar Yadav for their important IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru that is scheduled to take place on May 10. With the arrival of the baby at this time, there is some doubt about him returning to the team immediately.
Suryakumar was appointed as captain of Mumbai Indians for the team’s last match against Lucknow Super Giants following the absence of their regular captain Hardik Pandya. He could not play the match due to a back spasm problem. Suryakumar Yadav was the captain of the side which chased down 229 runs comfortably.
If Hardik and Suryakumar are not able to take charge, Mumbai Indians may need another player captain for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jasprit Bumrah seems to be the most likely choice.
Throughout his journey, Devisha has been a steady cheerleader for Suryakumar right from being a consistent domestic player to becoming one of India’s finest T20 players and even the captain of the Indian team in T20 format. They both have managed to win the hearts of many with their presence on social media platforms.