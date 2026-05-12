Komal Kohar lifts 177kg to win bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar

Komal looked unfazed on the platform, lifting with a sense of calm and understood exactly what was at stake for a replacement athlete. Too often, substitutes enter big tournaments carrying the psychological burden of “not being the first choice.”

Indian weightlifting has spent years leaning heavily on Mirabai Chanu’s shoulders. Understandably so — she delivered an Olympic medal, global credibility and mainstream visibility to a sport that usually survives in the shadows until the Olympics roll around. But every successful sporting ecosystem eventually needs a second line. Komal’s bronze is that transition beginning to take shape.

Komal built herself through national camps, domestic tournaments and years of grinding away outside the celebrity sports ecosystem. Just repetition, discipline and the kind of training that turns hands into chalk-covered machinery.