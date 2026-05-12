Rahul Dravid becomes co-owner of Dublin Guardians in European T20 Premier League

There was a time when seeing Rahul Dravid in a blazer meant India was about to bat on a difficult Day 1 pitch somewhere in Leeds. But now things have changed.
Rahul Dravid got officially announced as co-owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise in the new European T20 Premier League and European cricket just got its biggest credibility stamp. Rahul is a man associated with patience, structure and long-term thinking. He is not joining as mentor, consultant or ceremonial ambassador but as an owner.
For decades, Indian cricket legends were largely confined to commentary boxes, coaching jobs or occasional advisory roles after retirement. But franchise cricket has become such a massive economic ecosystem that former players are now buying into the sport itself.
Dublin Guardians will represent Ireland’s capital in a six-team tournament spread across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. The league is backed by the cricket boards of the three countries and aims to create a commercially viable T20 ecosystem in Europe, outside England’s shadow.
And then there is Abhishek Bachchan, who is one of the co-founders and strategic backers of the European T20 Premier League. In many ways, he is helping bridge cricket, entertainment and investment.
This is familiar territory for him. Abhishek already has experience in sports ownership through kabaddi and football franchises, and he clearly understands the value of building leagues before they become mainstream. Because European cricket is still fighting for relevance.
Outside England, cricket in Europe survives mostly through expat communities, associate nations and passionate volunteers. Ireland has grown impressively over the last decade, the Netherlands routinely punch above their weight, and Scotland keep producing giant-killing moments at ICC events. But none of them possess the financial infrastructure needed to retain talent or grow the sport consistently.
That is where the European T20 Premier League comes in.
Franchise cricket is no longer confined to India. T20 leagues are exploding everywhere — the UAE, South Africa, the United States and now Europe. The IPL proved cricket can function as year-round entertainment rather than just bilateral sport.
Rahul is a man long viewed as cricket’s old-school purist. But it also reflects how much the game itself has changed. Even traditionalists now recognise that franchise ecosystems are shaping cricket’s future far more aggressively than international boards are.
The Dublin Guardians announcement is not merely about one franchise owner. It is about cricket redrawing its map. Europe is no longer content being an ICC development project. It wants in on the business of cricket.
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