Rahul Dravid becomes co-owner of Dublin Guardians in European T20 Premier League

There was a time when seeing Rahul Dravid in a blazer meant India was about to bat on a difficult Day 1 pitch somewhere in Leeds. But now things have changed.

Rahul Dravid and Abhishek Bachchan back European T20 League expansion

Rahul Dravid got officially announced as co-owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise in the new European T20 Premier League and European cricket just got its biggest credibility stamp. Rahul is a man associated with patience, structure and long-term thinking. He is not joining as mentor, consultant or ceremonial ambassador but as an owner.

For decades, Indian cricket legends were largely confined to commentary boxes, coaching jobs or occasional advisory roles after retirement. But franchise cricket has become such a massive economic ecosystem that former players are now buying into the sport itself.