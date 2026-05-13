LeBron James on what the future holds for him

He said, "I don’t know what the future holds. Nobody has any idea what the future holds, and I don’t either. I'll take time to recalibrate and look over the season and see what’s best for my future, and when I get to that point, everyone will know."

The player wants to spend some time with his family now before coming to a decision about his career and what comes next for him.

Even at his age, LeBron has been a crucial player for his team, making key chances during the play-off. However, the uncertainty about his future and potential return in the upcoming season, prevails.

Following the current season, LeBron James will now be an unrestricted free agent which means, if he chooses to continue in the NBA, he can play for another team. However, a team change might come up with a pay cut, which will be a first for the player.