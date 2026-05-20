Who is Rupa Bayor? Indian taekwondo athlete wins bronze at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

Indian athlete Rupa Bayor has won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. She has now become the first Indian to win medals in consecutive editions of the continental meet, continuing a strong run that has pushed her into the top tier of international poomsae taekwondo.
Rupa Bayor, a Sippi native, became the first Indian to earn a senior-level medal in acknowledged poomsae at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Vietnam in 2024. Before falling to South Korea in the semifinals, she had defeated opponents from Malaysia and Pakistan.
Growing up, she did not have access to elite training facilities or a high-profile sports system. Rupa grew up in Arunachal Pradesh and was raised by her mother after losing her father at a young age. She now trains under instructor Abhishek Dubey at the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Navi Mumbai.
She became the first Indian to win gold at a World Taekwondo Grade 2-ranked senior poomsae event at the 2023 President’s Cup Europe in Istanbul. She later broke into the World Top 10 rankings before rising to World No. 6 and Asia No. 1 in recognised poomsae.
Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said: “Heartiest congratulations to Miss Rupa Bayor on qualifying to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games and on winning a Bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships."
At her current ranking and trajectory, she enters the Games as a legitimate medal contender. Rupa Bayor is no longer framed as a “promising athlete from the Northeast” or a “feel-good underdog story.” Indian sport has a habit of trapping athletes from smaller disciplines inside inspirational clichés.
Bayor has moved beyond that.
She is now competing in the language elite athletes understand best: rankings, medals, and history.
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