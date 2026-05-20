Who is Rupa Bayor? Indian taekwondo athlete wins bronze at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

Indian athlete Rupa Bayor has won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. She has now become the first Indian to win medals in consecutive editions of the continental meet, continuing a strong run that has pushed her into the top tier of international poomsae taekwondo.

Rupa Bayor is now a serious Asian Games contender

Rupa Bayor, a Sippi native, became the first Indian to earn a senior-level medal in acknowledged poomsae at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Vietnam in 2024. Before falling to South Korea in the semifinals, she had defeated opponents from Malaysia and Pakistan.

Growing up, she did not have access to elite training facilities or a high-profile sports system. Rupa grew up in Arunachal Pradesh and was raised by her mother after losing her father at a young age. She now trains under instructor Abhishek Dubey at the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Navi Mumbai.