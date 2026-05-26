Everything you need to know about the controversial Enhanced Games

The world of sports has entered uncharted territory with the debut of the Enhanced Games, a controversial multi-sport event dubbed the ‘Doping Olympics’. This novel event does not conform to the traditional norms of sport but instead involves the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), including modern technology, in defiance of the policies of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Inside the radical new sporting event where elite athletes are encouraged to dope

The brainchild of Aron D’Souza, an Australian businessman, and Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist, the Enhanced Games was first held on May 24, 2026, at Resorts World, Las Vegas. Aron’s idea was to create a forum where human capabilities were celebrated using safe and scientifically controlled medical practice. Unlike the official bodies that do not permit the use of PEDs such as steroids and growth hormone, this new league demands that all PEDs should be FDA-approved.