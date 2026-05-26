Everything you need to know about the controversial Enhanced Games

The world of sports has entered uncharted territory with the debut of the Enhanced Games, a controversial multi-sport event dubbed the ‘Doping Olympics’. This novel event does not conform to the traditional norms of sport but instead involves the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), including modern technology, in defiance of the policies of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The brainchild of Aron D’Souza, an Australian businessman, and Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist, the Enhanced Games was first held on May 24, 2026, at Resorts World, Las Vegas. Aron’s idea was to create a forum where human capabilities were celebrated using safe and scientifically controlled medical practice. Unlike the official bodies that do not permit the use of PEDs such as steroids and growth hormone, this new league demands that all PEDs should be FDA-approved.
Under CEO Max Martin, the games were played with about 50 athletes who participated in swimming, track and weightlifting. Apart from all the science involved in the games, money is what entices competitors to participate. Unlike the traditional Olympics where athletes receive relatively low pay, Max promised huge incentives for those who win, which included a basic salary, $250,000 prize for winning events, and a whopping $1 million bonus for beating any existing world record.
As expected, there has been widespread outrage against the games with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) terming the idea as highly irresponsible and dangerous due to its potential threats to the future wellbeing of players. In any case, the games have made history with clean American swimmer Hunter Armstrong emerging winner in the 50-metre backstroke event. Irrespective of whether the league is a money-hungry scheme or a futuristic development in human history, it has forever changed the world of sport.