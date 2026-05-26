Khriebou Kekhriesilie Rio, a trailblazing equestrian from Nagaland, talks about the sport and his goals

A

It is an expensive sport, but I was lucky to have the support of my parents and the state government, because of which I am able to pursue my passion. My parents are the biggest pillars in my journey. Not only financially, but physically and mentally, they have always been supportive of my dream to reach the highest level in the show jumping and bring laurels to the country. As much as it is my goal and dream to win in the biggest stages, it is the same for my parents and brother.

Also, despite being the lone Naga equestrian athlete, the state government has always been encouraging and supportive of my career in the sport. I was felicitated by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland, in 2021, for winning the 2020 FEI World Show Jumping Challenge CAT-A in Bengaluru and ranking second in the world.