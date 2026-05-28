Indian pistol shooter Esha Singh clinches historic ISSF World Cup Gold in Munich

Doreen Vennekamp of Germany, a previous world champion competing at home, finished five hits behind for second place. Miroslava Mincheva of Bulgaria won bronze. Yang Ji-in, the current Olympic champion from South Korea and one of the world's most dangerous pistol shooters, barely placed fifth.

Esha dominated from the start. She opened with three perfect series.

India has produced champions before like Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Rahi Sarnobat, but Esha represents the next wave: technically refined, mentally durable, and entirely unbothered by reputation.

Born in Hyderabad in 2005, Esha first tried sports like badminton, tennis and skating before drifting toward shooting after visiting a range at the Gachibowli Stadium. Her father, a former rally driver, built a paper practice range at home to support her training. By 13, she had already stunned Indian shooting by defeating Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu to become the youngest national champion in the 10m air pistol event.