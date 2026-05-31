Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi found dead days after qualifying for the Para Asian Games

The young para-athlete did not return home on Wednesday and his phone was switched off after he made a call home. When he did not return and his family could not reach him, they filed a complaint with the police.

His body was found by the police on Saturday and while the exact cause and method of murder are not clear yet, the fact that he was shot was apparent. The suspect, Yash Kathik, a trusted friend of Chirag has also been arrested and a case has been lodged.

Chirag Tyagi was murdered by his close friend

Investigating into the motive, the police found that Yash and Chirag trained together and competed for almost a decade. Both under the blind category, they were even roommates and Chirag had shared details of his personal account with Yash.

According to findings, it was also found that Chirag had previously lodged a police complaint against Yash, accusing him of tampering with document verification which led to disqualification. The murder could therefore be a revenge for that step.

DCP Dhaval Jaiswal said in a statement, "The motive was professional revenge. Yash Khatik lured Tyagi to an isolated spot and shot him in the back to settle score".

Currently, investigation is underway and police teams are looking for the weapon. Further probe will reveal if there was involvement of others while the police await the post-mortem report.