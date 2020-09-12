Thespo 22 goes digital this year due to the 'new normal' and QTP will host Thespo 22: India’s first International Digital Youth Theatre Festival between December 16 and 20.

The festival is calling for entries from across the world for performances that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the online space. It is an opportunity for artistes under 25 to create and showcase innovative, live performances in the digital medium.

Entries are also open for the flagship performances and here's what the organisers expect: "Thespo 22: Flagship Performances are an opportunity for young, emerging artists to come together, create and showcase work designed for the online space. A single performer or an ensemble cast, on any available digital platform, all kinds and forms of performances are welcome, as long as they are a minimum of 45 minutes long and tell a compelling story. We are looking for performances that are created to be performed live, in front of a live audience. The narratives can be in any language, any genre, and from anywhere in the world," reads a statement from QTP, the organisers.



QTP's play Every Brilliant Thing explores life and its blessings while highlighting mental health

"A lot of us are oldies. We work in theatre and are trying to make sense of the online world. For the first time in our history, the artistic community looks to the younger members for guidance in interpreting this world. The possibilities are very exciting, and I can't wait to see what gets thrown up, whether it's a show conceived on WhatsApp or Zoom or Twitch or something unknown," says Quasar Thakore Padamsee, founder Thespo.

The last date to register for Flagship Performances is 25 September 2020.