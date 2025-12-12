The Little Theatre’s beloved pantomime returns with How to Sway Your Dragon

As Chennai exhales into its brief, not-so-wintery winter, with cool mornings, sudden downpours, and streets strung with fairy lights, a quiet migration begins. For nearly three decades, families have flown back to the city just so Christmas can truly begin when the panto curtains rise. This year’s production, How to Sway Your Dragon, whisks audiences to Lord Odin’s magical village of Burp, a place “responsible for producing all the joy found in the world,” until the Ice King and his musical demons threaten to shut it all down. What follows is an adventure led by Teacup, who joins forces with Burp’s bravest warriors to save joy itself.

With dragons, musical demons, and a village that manufactures joy, this year’s panto blends fantasy with the warmth of a 29-year legacy.

For nearly three decades now, there are children who grow up, move away, and still fly back in December, this time bringing their own kids, because Christmas in Chennai, for them, doesn’t begin until the curtains rise. Year after year, families stream into the auditorium, ready for an evening of music, slapstick, colour and the kind of joy that only a panto can conjure.

This year’s production, How to Sway Your Dragon, transports audiences to Lord Odin’s magical village of Burp the very place, as the script tells us, “responsible for producing all the joy found in the world.” But that supply chain is suddenly under threat when the mysterious Ice King and his band of musical demons decide to bring everything to a halt. What follows is a riotous adventure featuring an unlikely hero, Teacup, who joins forces with Burp’s bravest warriors to save joy itself.

While the storyline promises all the fun of a classic panto, CEO of The Little Theatre, Rohini Rau, says the roots of the production run much deeper. “The pantomime tradition originated in the UK, where Christmas pantomimes run through November, December, January and February,” she explains. “This is the first time Chennai has had its own Christmas pantomime, introduced by the British Consul General’s wife. She staged the first five editions here, and my mother took over after that. With The Little Theatre, this is our 29th year, but overall we’ve had 34 pantomimes.”

What makes a panto a panto? Rohini points to the time-honoured framework: “It’s a tradition because it follows a set of classic rules: good must triumph over evil; there’s always a panto animal; and it’s one of the few theatre forms built around audience interaction. Characters are meant to be hissed and booed, especially the villains, and the audience plays a huge part.”

This audience connection is what keeps the legacy alive. “For many people, Christmas in Chennai now feels incomplete without the pantomime,” she says. “We even have repeat audiences who plan their holidays around our show dates. It’s lovely to see people who watched it in their youth returning with their own children.”

Over 50 children join an adult cast this year, with choreography by Kavya (Black Swan Studio) and Vikas Rao (Signature Studio), and music direction by Lavita Lobo. Rehearsals began as early as August.