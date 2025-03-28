Ashutosh Rana discusses his portrayal of Ravana in ‘Humare Ram’ and the timeless lessons of the Ramayana
For veteran actor Ashustosh Rana, who is also the author of Ram Rajya, the play Humare Ram is a natural extension of his award-winning literary work. Therefore, it came as no surprise that when the opportunity arose to present the play, he chose to portray the legendary Lankan King, Ravana. This role, he shares, has given him a unique perspective on Lord Rama.
Tell us about your experience playing Ravana…
It was on my wish list. This discovery—that you, being Ravana, are also Rama—is the journey of transformation. And it can be truly felt through portraying Ravana, a character who was not just an astrologer and Ayurvedic expert but also someone who mastered both shastra (weaponry) and shaastra (treatise). He was a devoted follower of Lord Shiva and possessed the ability of being able to achieve anything he desired. In the journey of Rama and Ravana, you learn to turn enemies into friends. Though they are adversaries, the grace and strength of their characters make the dynamic between them riveting.
You are about to complete 200 shows in a span of one year. What, do you think, is the reason behind the success of the show?
The biggest reason is the fact that we’ve incorporated lesser-known stories from the Ramayana. While much has been written about the epic—by Valmiki, Tulsidas, Kamban, and many others—our play focuses on untold or less-explored anecdotes. For example, the story where Rama calls Ravana to perform a puja in Rameshwaram. Though the reason behind this puja was Rama’s desire to conquer Lanka, Ravana agrees to be part of it to fulfill Rama’s wish. Likewise, most people are familiar with Surpanakha’s story, but very few know about her husband, Vidyutjihva, whom Ravana had killed.
The play gives you food for thought, and many of the ideas and lessons can be applied in our lives. It’s not just the performance; the entire creative process—writing, characterisation, look, and presentation—has been embraced with open arms.
Ravana is a multifaceted character, viewed by some as a demon king and by others as a scholar and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. How did this complex figure resonate with the various interpretations of people?
The most remarkable part of the play is that people have fallen in love with Ravana’s character, and many feel they have misunderstood him. I believe that if Lord Rama is truly God, then there should be a transformation when you come into contact with him. Rama himself elevates Ravana’s character without lowering his own stature. The thought process of South India has been widely appreciated by people in North India as well. It’s about showing that great people make others around them great. I believe this is an important lesson in writing—how to create characters and stories that don’t demean anyone.
What is the relevance of the Ramayana in the current times?
The story of Rama and Ravana represents the battle within ourselves—positive energy versus negative energy. The real tussle is internal, and it’s up to us to control it. If we control our senses, we become like Rama. If not, we end up like Ravana. This is the key takeaway: how do you turn an unfavourable situation into a favourable one?
Most people react to situations without thinking, but this play shows how we can respond with wisdom. We’ve heard this story, but it’s the way we interpret it that matters. Today’s world is full of battles—whether it’s the rise of AI or other challenges—and Ramayana offers lessons on how to find clarity in confusion.
Today, Lord Rama has become a ‘politicised’ figure. How do we separate gods from politics?
If we embrace Rama’s wisdom and his teachings, our lives will be more fulfilling. My belief is that we should worship both his charan (feet) and aacharan (conduct). There’s a difference between politics and ethical leadership. Rama’s approach was about co-existence. He chose Sugreeva over Bali, met with Shabari, formed a close bond with Hanuman, and befriended Kevat and Nishadraj. He brought those who were overlooked into the forefront, never pushing anyone down.
When Rama killed Bali, he gave the kingdom of Kishkindha to Sugreeva, not keeping it for himself or giving it to his brother. When he conquered Lanka, he handed the kingdom to Vibhishana because he believed that the people of Lanka were his own and should be ruled by their own. Rama’s leadership was about fairness, wisdom, and upliftment.
Moving on to films, it’s been a while since we saw you in Tamil cinema...
I am waiting for a good script and a fantastic role. Meanwhile, I am shooting for War 2, the release date for which has been. I have also completed the shoot for Alpha.
Do you prefer playing characters with shades of grey?
It’s not like that. If you look at my entire career, I began my journey playing negative characters. However, if you observe closely, you’ll see that I’ve never repeated the same type of negative character. For example, the villain in Dushman is completely different from Sangharsh. Sangharsh’s character is a world apart from Badal, and Badal is very different from Shabnam Mausi. Shabnam Mausi is nothing like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a completely different character from Sonchiriya. Though I play a cop in Sonchiriya and Simmba, they are totally different characters.
Each of my roles has been unique. Yes, they may all have a negative shade, but the important thing is that I’ve deliberately avoided repeating myself in those negative roles. I’ve always tried to explore different facets of characters, to bring in fresh perspectives and portray diverse personalities.
When an actor does well in negative roles, filmmakers often want to cast them in similar parts again. But I’ve consciously chosen not to take up those repetitive roles. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to play such a wide range of characters. All the characters in my recent films, Loveyapa, Chhaava, and Kaushaljis vs. Kaushal are worlds apart.
You have done theater, films, OTT, television, and written books as well. What’s next?
I’ve explored all kinds of platforms—films, OTT, television, theatre, radio, YouTube, and books. I'm also creating content for my YouTube channel and have done advertisements as well. I don’t plan ahead; it’s all about discovering new facets of myself. The discovery process is ongoing, and I’m open to whatever new opportunities come my way. I don’t limit myself to any one role or platform. As long as I continue to express myself and receive positive feedback, I’ll keep exploring new avenues.
