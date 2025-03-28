Ashutosh Rana discusses his portrayal of Ravana in ‘Humare Ram’ and the timeless lessons of the Ramayana

A

It’s not like that. If you look at my entire career, I began my journey playing negative characters. However, if you observe closely, you’ll see that I’ve never repeated the same type of negative character. For example, the villain in Dushman is completely different from Sangharsh. Sangharsh’s character is a world apart from Badal, and Badal is very different from Shabnam Mausi. Shabnam Mausi is nothing like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a completely different character from Sonchiriya. Though I play a cop in Sonchiriya and Simmba, they are totally different characters.

Each of my roles has been unique. Yes, they may all have a negative shade, but the important thing is that I’ve deliberately avoided repeating myself in those negative roles. I’ve always tried to explore different facets of characters, to bring in fresh perspectives and portray diverse personalities.

When an actor does well in negative roles, filmmakers often want to cast them in similar parts again. But I’ve consciously chosen not to take up those repetitive roles. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to play such a wide range of characters. All the characters in my recent films, Loveyapa, Chhaava, and Kaushaljis vs. Kaushal are worlds apart.