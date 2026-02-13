La Compagnie Dramatique brings cult satire The Open Couple to Bengaluru stage on Valentine’s Day

How has your understanding of the dynamic between Antonia and The Man evolved since the 2013 premiere of your production?

Faraz: At the level of what the play is really about, not much has changed for me since 2013. When you look at it as a satire on marriage and monogamy, the politics underneath are still the same. We might dress it up now with references to dating apps, Gen Z, polyamory or the internet, but that’s all surface. Underneath, it still feels very primal to me — like something that goes way back. So in a strange way, everything keeps changing, and yet nothing really does.

The revival draws deeply from commedia dell’arte, using masks and stylised clowning. How does this heightened physicality help translate Dario Fo’s satire to a contemporary Indian audience?

Faraz: The heightened physicality helps us because we’re not trying to be subtle or realistic in a conventional sense. We’re showing emotional states through the body — very clearly, very openly. When you exaggerate emotions like that, people just get it instinctively. It’s a bit like Navarasa — once you commit to it, the language becomes universal. We’ve never had audiences feel confused about what’s happening, and that’s really the point: to make the satire accessible, not intellectualised.