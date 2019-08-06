Shocking revelation: The iron throne in Game of Thrones was burnt accidentally?

The final season of Game of Thrones ended in a lot of fanfare, with the season finale leading to divided opinion. The ending couldn’t have played out in a more lax manner, or so we thought.

HBO released the script of the final episode of Game of Thrones for their Emmy nomination, and one part of the script involving Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow has been making rounds on social.

If you haven’t watched the latest season, spoiler alert. But seriously, what are you waiting for?

Moving on, remember when Drogon melted the iron throne in fury over Daenerys’s death? Most of the fan-base credited the act to anger, and reasoned that the throne was the root cause of her downfall. This theory was widely accepted, with a minority accepting that Drogon did not burn Jon because of his royal blood.

However, with the script being released, we are blessed with another haphazard revelation – that the iron throne was merely in the way of the dragon’s wrath. The destruction was in no way a symbolic, poetic gesture as envisioned by the now-enraged fans.

This invariably reopened the gates of detestation and disappointment, once again.

The Iron Throne was “just a dumb bystander” instead of Drogon’s target??? The script is even WORSE than the horrible season finale we got, who would’ve they’d present it even worse, in the scripts isn’t the execution usually worse... There are absolutely NO words. https://t.co/NxiHC76sPe — Roman | Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) July 31, 2019

Somehow the actual script for the Game of Thrones finale is even worse and more offensively atrocious than the finished product, so maybe we got lucky after all. — Freddy Freeman (@wyattyhalpert) July 31, 2019

To add on to this revelation, there are smaller, less significant additions to the script that strive to make it a humourous read: