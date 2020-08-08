The teaser of Naagin 5 is out and the new cast is definitely slaying it on the screen. While Hina Khan who was last seen playing the antagonist in Kausatii Zindagii Key looks stunning in the avatar of a Naagin, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in a never before seen role. Mohit Malhotra is also seen in the teaser.

During the lockdown Ekta Kapoor had announced that Naagin 4 starring Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will be wrapped up and fresh cast for the new season will be launched. She also promised the story will be much more interesting.

Hina Khan has already been teasing her fans on the social media with glimpses of her new look but Dhoopar, who played angry young cricketer opposite Shraddha Arya in Kumkum Bhagya is a surprise.

The show airs from August 9 onwards.