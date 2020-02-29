Emily Blunt is a powerhouse of an actress who offers a commanding performance in every role.

Blunt’s performance as the eponymous character – a stiff upper lip, cut through by a charming zest for life, and a delightful singing voice – may have been criminally overlooked by the Academy Awards, but it was one that showcased a multi-talented actress at the top of her game. British-American actress Emily Blunt has always known to captivate an audience.

Let’s look at some of the most amazing roles played by the actress.

Edge of Tomorrow

While most of the movie was focused on Tom Cruise’s Cage, Emily Blunt stepped up as Rita. She commanded the screen each time she was on it, proving herself to be a kickass woman ready to take on anything.

As Cage started to relive his days over and over again, it was soon clear that his actions to save Rita led to that. Suddenly, she was unable to relive and remember and she had to rely on everything Cage was doing to take down the alien invasion.

There is no doubt that Emily can do anything she’s given. Edge of Tomorrow threw her into another high-powered role opposite another high-profile actor and she stepped up, far exceeding the audience’s expectations.

The movie was a critical success, enjoyable, and an excellent take on alien invasion movies. Blunt portrayed a character of strength and gumption, but also one of heart. Catch the blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow on Sony PIX.

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada

In David Frankel’s massive 2006 hit, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Blunt step into the world of high fashion.

Streep is fantastic in this role to boot. Often taking a satirical look at the world of fashion in New York City. Blunt plays a condescending assistant to Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

She is often mean to Hathaway’s character of Andrea and the two play off each other extremely well. The film was a major financial success.

Sicario

Sicario

There’s something special about Emily Blunt’s performance in Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario.

The movie, which revolves around the escalating war on drugs on the border between the United States and Mexico, follows an FBI agent (Blunt) who is recruited to work alongside Alejandro on an elite drug task force.

In a movie like Sicario, there might be a temptation to make the female lead a kind of fearless and faultless leader.

However, what’s so brilliant about Blunt’s performance is how vulnerable she allows herself to be; she isn’t afraid of showing weakness and fear alongside her strength and courage.

It gives the story an added dynamic that elevates the quality of the film.

The Young Victoria

The Young Victoria

Emily Blunt takes on the titular role, Queen Victoria of Great Britain. After learning from a young age that she would become queen, Victoria starts to dream and also figures out some of her wishes and preferences.

As the first queen in her own right since the Stuart period, she had plenty who would be against a female in power. Blunt played this role beautifully.

She showed the grace and sophistication for the young Victoria, while also the fear, passion, and anger with the various other characters on screen.

The Young Victoria walked away with 13 award wins and 17 nominations throughout the award season.

It took the Oscar for Best Costume Design, while Emily Blunt was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress Golden Globe.

The Girl on the Train

The Girl on the Train

In the film adaptation of the Paula Hawkins bestseller, Blunt plays Rachel Watson, an alcoholic divorcée who is still obsessed with her ex-husband Tom and his new wife Anna.

So she continually rides past their house on a train where she sees something that may have resulted in a murder.

For her performance as Rachel, Blunt received her first Screen Actors Guild nomination as Best Actress.