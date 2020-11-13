Could we be more excited? Mathew Perry took to Twitter on Thursday to share that the long-awaited, unscripted Friends reunion special has been scheduled for March 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

While plans for the reunion schedule is still finalised, reports suggest that production is aiming to start at the beginning of 2021.

Also read: "It'll be really fun," Lisa Kudrow assures fans that the delayed Friends reunion will be worth the wait

The actor's co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - have yet to post about the updated reunion date.

The special was initially slated to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, but had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus.