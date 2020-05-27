Lisa Kudrow is as excited as fans for the Friends Reunion. In an interview with a celebrity new site, the actress who played the character of Phoebe said, "I can't wait for it to happen."

"The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner. ...I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

Friends received acclaim throughout its run, becoming one of the most popular television shows of all time. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards.

On November 12, 2019, rumours were rife that Warner Bros TV was developing a Friends reunion for HBO Max that would feature the whole cast and creators returning. In February this year, HBO confirmed that the unscripted reunion special, tentatively named The One Where They Got Back Together, was set to be released in May 2020, along with the 236 original episodes of the series. However, following the pandemic filming of the episode has been put off indefinitely.