Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS): Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be coming together for an untitled unscripted special to celebrate the long-running series, which went off the air in 2004.



According to sources, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special, reports said.



The special, as well as all 236 episodes of Friends will be available upon the HBO Max streaming service's debut.



Though the sitcom aired its series finale over 15 years ago, third-party market researchers have said Friends was one of Netflix's most-watched shows.



Warner Bros Home Entertainment had earlier said that sales of physical and digital versions of Friends have "roughly tripled" since news broke that it would be leaving Netflix.



"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV, in a statement.



"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."



Ben Winston will direct the special and executive produce alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.



The Warner Bros Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the programme.



Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer are also executive producing the special, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.