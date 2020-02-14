Since its inception 132 years ago, National Geographic has been on a mission to keep the planet in balance, by driving meaningful conversations and spotlighting some of the most prevailing issues of society with its thought-provoking, immersive and purpose-driven storytelling.

Animals are no different from humans, they also think and feel - and their presence on Earth is tremendously enriching.

In light of this proposition, National Geographic Wild is highlighting 'Real Love, Real Stories' this Valentine’s Day.

Look out for stories that celebrate love between these magnificent species through some enthralling shows and programs on conservation, endangered species and habitats for Indian audiences.

Seahorses: Wanted dead or alive

Female seahorses place their eggs into a brood pouch in the body of its male partner, and it is in the body of the male seahorse where the eggs get fertilised and development of the embryos takes place. It is the male partner that gives birth to the young ones in the end.

A little competition never hurts, or does it?

A male sea turtle faces intense competition as he attempts to mate with a female. Many male tortoises compete with one another in a series of head bobs and ramming charges.

Photo credit: Turtles / Hostile Planet / National Geographic Wild

The dating game is strong here

King penguins, which are monogamous during mating season, can recognise their partners’ call, even in noisy colonies where hundreds of penguins are searching for their own mates.

Photo credit: Greg Marshall / Penguin’s Life / National Geographic Wild

Playing it cool: The dolphin way

Male humpback dolphins bring sponges as gifts for females to try and win their attention.

Photo credit: Dolphins / National Geographic Wild

Privilege exists in the coldest places

The alpha male and alpha female are the only wolves in a pack that breed and produce pups.

Photo credit: Kingdom of The White Wolf / National Geographic Wild

Move over, Micheal Jackson

When looking for a mate, the male red-capped manakin snaps his wings and dances on a branch to catch a female's eye.





Photo caption: Red-headed Manakin / Wild Love / National Geographic Wild

WATCH THE VIDEO: Birds 'Moonwalk' to impress the ladies