Season one of Invincible, the new, hour-long, adult animation series from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, will premiere on March 26, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made today by Kirkman as part of a livestream conversation, hosted by Invincible superfan and comic aficionado Hector Navarro, commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1.

During the live stream, fans were treated to an extended clip from the series, featuring Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man).

The first three episodes of season one will premiere Friday, March 26, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale on April 30.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.

Watch: