Shivangi Joshi roped in to play Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2

After a successful stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, television actress Shivangi Joshi will now reprise the role of a grown-up Anandi in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2. Shivangi will be seen starring opposite Randeep Rai as adult Jigar. Fans have already begun shipping the duo as on-screen couple ShivRan as soon as the news started taking rounds. Excerpts from a short chat with Shivangi.

Balika Vadhu has been a household name across India for a very long time and so has Anandi. How do you intend to meet up to the expectations of the viewers?

The storyline of Balika Vadhu 2 is different from that of the original. It is a leap off from its forbearer and Anandi is portrayed as a 17-year-old here who has been moulded as per current times. They are definitely big shoes to fill given she has been a household name across the country at one point. But I believe the new Anandi gives a fresh perspective to the character.

How does the grown-up Anandi stand out?

Anandi is now 17 years old, she is a young girl who goes to school, aspires of being independent and study further just like any other girl of her age would. She is a girl from current times. The new Anandi is brave, open-hearted and outspoken. It is a very mature character that has only picked up with age. The story of Anandi also carries a strong message.

You have recently signed out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain…

I am jittery and excited simultaneously as this has opened up new doors for me. I am always on the lookout to put my best foot forward no matter what the project is. I am truly not thinking much about it since I am confident about putting in my 100 per cent here too. Only time can answer whether it has been a successful move or not.

It’s been 8 years for you in Mumbai, how has the journey been?

I moved to the city of dreams with my mom back in 2013 and have seen my own share turns and hurdles. However, each of the shows and projects I have been a part of so far has added to my learning curve. Standing where I am today, I would say it has been amazing despite all odds.

The show is a reboot of the original and is expected to see a leap in December.

