Ishita Dutta plays the role of a Kolkata girl in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani 

Actor Ishita Dutta who has shone in television series like Ek Ghar Banaunga and Bepanah Pyaar and in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam is back in the spotlight with Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani on Colors. Ishita will be essaying the character of Kajol whose life turns upside down with her father’s demise. We caught up with the spirited actor who doesn’t shy away from voicing her protest, whether on or off the screen. Excerpts.

What was the most exciting thing about the show?

There were two major exciting points for me. One was the platform Colors, where both my last show, Bepanah Pyaar and the reality shows that I participated in were aired. And the other fact was that I got to shoot in Kolkata and spend time with my family.

How was the experience of shooting in Kolkata? Will you be seen speaking Bengali in the series?

It was like a homecoming for me. It’s always exciting to be here. The few days that we shot here, I gorged on egg rolls, mishti doi, rasogollas, jhalmuri and biryani. I won’t be speaking a lot of Bengali, because it’s a Hindi series but occasionally you will find me saying words like aaschi and bhalo to bring out the flavour.

What is it about the television format that you like?

For me, the character I play is more important than the platform. As an actor, I have never focused my energy on a particular medium. TV feels like a homecoming to me because I have done more TV projects than films and it is here that I have polished my craft.

Tell us about your character in this serial?

Kajol is a simple, homely girl with a lot of layers. She is a positive and intelligent person who doesn’t shy away from protesting, though softly. The real challenge while portraying the role was not to turn her shrewd or cunning since she had not been exposed to the outside world. The content is very relatable and not over the top.

How relatable is the character?

I could relate to Kajol on many levels. Like her, I am not very vocal but I think I have the strength to speak up when it’s required. Also, I don’t force my opinion on others. I think women of our generation are like that.

How do you keep yourself fit?

In all the sequences so far, I have eaten a lot, so, I am on detox mode right now. I was a gym person but during the lockdown, I have switched to yoga and I am really liking it.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani telecasts at 9.30 pm, Mon-Fri on Colors TV

Also read: Surabhi Das debuts in 'Nima Denzongpa', a new TV show that captures the life of a North East girl in Mumbai