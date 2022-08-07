The Upside Down: Ten interesting facts about Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix’s science fiction drama Stranger Things is a show that became an instant phenomenon when it was released in 2016. The show attracted many viewers right from its inception. The show premièred its fourth season in May, this year, and received a good response from audiences and critics alike. The show also enjoys a huge fanbase in India.

On the topic of the popularity of the show, a spokesperson for Netflix said, “We are making great progress on this front with titles like Stranger Things. Apart from the unique homage to 1980s nostalgia, Stranger Things centres around a universally relatable message: Friendship is stronger than fear. It’s a multi-generational story, and viewers from every age have something to relate to. Every season spawns memes, fan fiction and cultural moments. It’s amazing to see fans all over the world making Stranger Things a part of their lives. We will continue to innovate, and bring stories that everybody can enjoy and relate to.”

As the show has been renewed for a fifth season, we bring to you ten interesting facts about the fourth season of the show:

1. The recent season of Stranger Things has generated an overall viewership of more than 1.26 billion hours.

2. Stranger Things Season 4 has been viewed for over 1.55 billion hours globally since its initial release on May 27, 2022.

3. The latest season of the series also hit #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 92 countries which is a first for any English-language TV series.

4. Stranger Things Season 4 became Netflix’s most viewed English-language series globally, state sources

5. The fourth season of the show has garnered 13 Primetime Emmy nominations including outstanding drama series, among others.

6. Netflix celebrated the soundtrack of Stranger Things with a unique Indian twist in a collaboration with legendary music composer, Ilaiyaraaja who created a special rendition of the series’ opening theme. The 2-minute music video showcases elements of the series and also features Ilaiyaraaja himself.

7. Popular Bollywood star and a fan of the show, Varun Dhawan created a video that features a special tour of his house, where things get stranger!

8. Netflix also partnered with the popular cookie brand, OREO to launch a limited edition Stranger Things-themed red Oreo for fans to enjoy.

9. The frenzy was heightened by reaction videos including Indian Grandparents reacting to Stranger Things with Akasa, Sharan and Eshna. Indian comedian Rohan Joshi also reacted to Stranger Things Season 4. This demonstrates the immense love for Stranger Things in India as it is widely viewed and celebrated across the country.

10. Stranger Things 4. Vol. 1 premiered with a one-of-a-kind projection mapping of Mumbai’s beloved and iconic tourist monument — The Gateway of India. The heritage landmark was lit up with a larger-than-life display of popular pieces from the series, taking over Mumbai's night skies.