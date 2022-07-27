Joseph Quinn’s role in ‘Stranger Things’ helped him at US immigration office

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 4 Volume II of Stranger Things

Actor Joseph Quinn was detained at the US immigration office by an officer when he arrived in New York to attend The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; the actor was recognised as his character from the hit Netflix show Stranger Things by the officer’s colleague, confirming his identity, after which his passport was returned to him.

Joseph told host Jimmy Fallon about his experience at the immigration office when he appeared on The Tonight Show; he said, “It's so nice to be here because I very nearly didn't make it. I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States, sir? (sic)” The actor continued, “I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and he didn't believe me. (sic).”

He went on to tell Jimmy about the moment he was recognised, “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said, 'Leave Eddie alone!' And then said, 'It's Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, 'You're Eddie Munson?’ (sic)

Before returning his passport to him, the immigration officers attempted to get some show spoilers from Joseph; the 28-year-old said, “The man asked, 'Do you come back next season?' I was like, 'I don't know,' and he said, 'You better,' and gave me my passport."

During his debut appearance on the chat show, Joseph gave Jimmy a ‘Hellfire Club’ t-shirt – on Stranger Things, the ‘Hellfire Club’ is the name of a group of high school boys who gather to play the board game Dungeons and Dragons.

Upon receiving the gift, the chat show host said, “I am honoured. I'm part of the Hellfire Club? I will wear this. I cannot wait. (sic)”

During the show, the actor also opened up about perfecting the American accent for his role in Stranger Things. He said, “You feel like a sociopath. After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I'd be like, 'Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I'm doing?' (sic)” He added, “I was talking to Joe Keery (co-star from the show) and at one point I was so deep in it and he was like, 'Dude, I can't save you, but I promise you it's gonna be fine. (sic)'”

It has not been confirmed if Joseph will return for the next season of Stranger Things after his character’s death in the last episode of the previous season.