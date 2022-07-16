Netflix is back with a bang, introducing Season 2 of five of its popular Indian series

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to bring the second seasons of popular shows such as Delhi Crime, Masaba Masaba, Jamtara, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Mismatched in 2022

Delhi Crime is the crime thriller genre, seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team return in the second season of India’s only International Emmy Award-winning series. The series is based on a true event of the Nirbhaya rape case that took place in 2012. Witness top-cop Vartika spearhead another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

The cast includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, and Ankit Sharma.

Raw and addictive, the stakes are higher than ever before as Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega returns with India’s biggest scam. Netflix released the first season of Jamtara on January 10, 2022, and it has been officially renewed for Season 2 which will be a continuation of Season 1.

It stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany & Seema Pahwa.

Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of the life of Masaba Gupta indulged in fashion. Season 2 of this fashion-based series will be out on July 29, 2022, on Netflix.

The main lead of the series is fashion designer Masaba Gupta and the actress Neena Gupta explores the theme of ‘Hustle vs Heart.’

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a reality-based entertainment series and there will be an official season 2, it was confirmed by the producer Karan Johar.

Amping up the entertainment quotient further, the sassy Bollywood wives, Maheep, Bhavna, Seema, and Neelam bring glamour and drama letting audiences into their homes and lives, sharing a glimpse of their star-studded world.

Mismatched is a rom-com web series that is based on Sandhya Menon’s best-selling book, When Dimple met Rishi.Ticking all the boxes of romance, young adult, and nostalgia, Season 2 of Mismatched will take people back to the Aravalli Institute as the ensemble traverses new friendships and relationships whilst tackling new academic challenges, self-acceptance and more.

It will bring back Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade on the screen.

