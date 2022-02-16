Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang turns director with the short musical Selfie

Actor Rajesh Tailang has become a common face on OTT platforms. He demonstrated his acting prowess in Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, Bandish Bandits, Pagglait, and Selection Day. After having tasted success with his directorial debut -Trivediji in 2021, he has come up with yet another short film- Selfie that was recently released over Theatre Talkies' YouTube channel.

"Strong observational skills lend to creative ideation. The concept of this short film came to my mind while waiting at the airport, as I watched a bunch of people clicking selfies. We learnt about the importance of self-discovery in acting school, and since the word Selfie has to do with oneself I believe it is a modern take on the ancient concept. However, it is sad how even selfies have lost their steam and become more about attention and popularity on social media,” shares Tailang.

Poster of Selfie

The five-minute short portrays the turmoil of a well-to-do woman who is image-conscious and bothered about how people perceive her.

“Girls ideally succumb more under the pressure of beauty standards and societal expectations and this is exactly why I have chosen a woman’s perspective. We explore whether a selfie truly reflects the real self, through this musical short,” adds Tailang.

A ghazal Kaanpta Aks written by Aalok Srivastav replaces dialogues in the short film.