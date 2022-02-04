Bengali short film Swaraswati starring Sudipta Chakraborty releases today

This Saraswati Pujo, mark your calendar with Anilava Chattopadhyay’s shortfilm release. The film titled Swaraswati stars national award winning actress Sudipta Chakraborty. As you worship the goddess of music and wisdom, discover the plight of a multi-faceted woman under the patriarchal nature of her family through this short film.

Sudipta Chakraborty

“Swaraswati tells the tale of an aged woman clinging on to her love for music and surviving for that. Every soul has his own form of love towards something as they grow up, but not all can keep to it. They gradually separate from the subject over time. The story of keeping that love close to your heart frames Swaraswati." shares Anilava.

Many talented women remain undiscovered for various reasons be it the familial pressure or patriarchy. With days the "self" wears out and creates the void of ageing. However, can age truly be an obstacle in one’s journey of finding their true desire? The 29 minute film explores the answer to this question.

"The character fascinated me in more ways than one. The story unravels in a simple and subtle way, and I could relate to my portrayal being a woman myself. The story is all about letting a person pursue her interests despite imposing factors such as age, responsibility and family,” shares Sudipta Chakraborty.

Swaraswati is currently streaming on YouTube and will soon be available on Addatimes.