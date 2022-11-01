‘Women rule the world’: Prateik Babbar opens up on being part of Four More Shots Please! season 3

Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please! has returned with much fanfare on OTT. The show features an acclaimed cast of Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J as they navigate their lives through love, humour, drama, hardships, and at the same time have a lot more fun and sass in their journey. The series also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar who reprise their supporting roles.

Given that the series is women-dominated, Pratik shares that he is feted to be part of it. “It's a very pleasant change I think, where it's a wonderful time for cinema and I think as for actors, why not have women-driven subjects or shows, why not? Listen, women rule the world. It's about time, privilege and an honour for me to be riding on the shoulders of these beautiful women for so many years.”

The show is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, making the vision all the more women-oriented. Commenting about the same, Pratik added, “I think we are in great hands and I mentioned earlier, this set is pretty much an all-women set. We have a filmmaker and director who is a woman, we have the writers who are women, producers who are women, we have the camera person who is a woman, the focus polar is a woman, the light people are women, and we're in bloody good hands you know. I think more power to women, absolutely, it's about time.”

Four More Shots Please Season Three released on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

