Four More Shots Please Season 3 trailer out, cast reveals fun BTS moments

The popular girl gang of Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please is back for Season 3. This time, the celebrated lead cast of Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J are bringing in more fun and sass with their characters as they navigate their lives through love, humour, drama, challenges, and their own flaws. The new season will have Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprise their respective roles while Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Rohan Mehra will be the new entrants to the show directed by Joyeeta Patpatia.

Talking about the show, Sayani Gupta, who plays the role of Damini Roy, shared, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

An excited Kirti Kulhari, who plays Anjana Menon, shares, “It’s the love for 4MSP that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it once again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier, and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

Bani J, who plays Umag Singh, adds, “With the new season, we are leveling up from where we left the last season and offering a deep dive into the character arcs that would intrigue the viewers. “From various complexities in personal and professional lives to coming to making conscious efforts and decisions to bring back lives on track, the new season is packed with a lot of ups and downs for the viewers. I am sure they will be intrigued to see where the lives of the four girls will go after the challenges and setbacks that they faced in Season Two.”

Maanvi Gagroo who plays Siddhi Patel shares about her role, "I am thrilled for the new season as it will show a different side of Siddhi, as she continues to deal with a personal loss in the series. In this season, she will make mistakes, will face challenges, will stumble and fall more than a few times. But, she won’t give up. I sometimes relate to Siddhi a lot and honestly, I’m always rooting for her.”

Watch the trailer here:

The cast also revealed the behind the scene fun they had while shooting where Maanvi shared, “When we were shooting in Italy, we had to shoot a lake scene, and it was freezing cold. The water was so cold that our director Joyeeta asked us to skip it. But, Bani was prepared to do it, leaving Joyeeta surprised. That pumped us up and Sayani and I too decided to go for it.”

Telling how she convinced the other stars to jump in the lake, Bani said, “I was like I got you guys, you have my back, don't worry. But then, something unexpected happened. The scene was shot in a single take, as it was the last shot of our outdoor schedule. I was hyping everyone up as I was super excited to go for it. I ran towards the lake and jumped, and then I realised it's deeper than I imagined, my heart went numb. I was like 'Oh Goodness, Breathe Breathe! But before I could warn Sayani and Maanvi to not take the risk, it was too late,” added Bani.

Bani tells how she has captured a lot of BTS moments that she will share soon, “I have been the unofficial BTS videographer. In every season, whenever we shoot something, I'm always ready with my phone to capture photos and videos. I've created a new season for myself. When the team will see the vlogs, they will get a flashback of all their memories, but this will go only after the season is out.”

Four More Shots Please Season Three releases on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

