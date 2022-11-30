Jenna Ortega's Wednesday beats Stranger Things 4, becomes ‘most watched series in a week’ on Netflix

The latest Netflix TV series, Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega is on a record-breaking spree. The series, which was released last week, now holds the record for the most viewed show in a week for an English language series, in terms of hours, on the streaming platform. With this, the series has surpassed the popular TV show, Stranger Things 4.

Netflix's official account took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news, writing, “Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4.”

According to reports, the show, which premiered on November 23, has been watched for over 341.2 million hours and is trending at number one in nearly 83 countries. The record was earlier held by Stranger Things with a viewership of 335 million hours in a single week (May 30 to June 5). But the show still holds the record for being the most-watched series in the first 28 days on the platform with a viewership of 1.35 billion hours.

Wednesday is based on the classic comic strip, The Addams Family, by Charles Addams. The series focuses on the character of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna) who is the only daughter in the Addams family. The show is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci in important roles.

Popular Hollywood director Tim Burton (Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands) has directed four of the eight episodes of the series apart from serving as an executive producer for the project. The series narrates the story of Wednesday, a 16-year-old goth girl who attends a new school called ‘Nevermore’, where she encounters supernatural creatures and spirits. According to sources, the second season of the show is in the plan but there has not been an official announcement about it till now.