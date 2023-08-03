The Hunt For Veerappan to Made in Heaven 2: Five titles to watch this August

The month of August is set to be an entertainment extravaganza on OTT platforms, offering a treasure trove of cinematic wonders that encompass grand storytelling and awe-inspiring visuals. With a plethora of action, drama, and romance stories available for binge-watching, we bring a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that you can binge on this month:

1) The Hunt for Veerappan

The biographical true-crime docu-series explores the untold story of India's infamous outlaw. A husband, father, leader and wanted criminal. While the image of the man with a handlebar moustache and gaunt cheekbones is well-known, there are many other aspects of Veerappan's life that have remained hidden in the dark forests of South India. The Hunt For Veerappan unveils this saga with accounts from those closest to him. Directed by debut docu director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, along with Kimberley Hassett.

The four-part docu-series will take viewers through the hunt in Tamil and English. It will also be available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

When and where to watch: August 4 on Netflix

2) Made in Heaven season 2

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the Emmy-nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The second season of the show beautifully reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings. Made in Heaven Season 2 takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at the crossroads at the end of Season 1. With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks.

The show returns with the franchise’s stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

When and where to watch: August 10 on Amazon Prime Video

3) The Jengaburu Curse

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, the series stars an ensemble cast of actors including Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles. It is written by Mayank Tewari. A sudden call brings back Priya (Faria), a financial analyst from London to Odisha. A series of strange events follow as she sets on the search for her missing father, an activist who was imprisoned for siding with an indigenous tribe.

Against the backdrop of bauxite mining, unexplained deaths and displaced tribals, Priya discovers an international nexus connecting various cities and Jengaburu. Why is the small mining town of Jengaburu at the epicentre of this? The Jengaburu Curse is India's first climate-fiction web series that delves into the exploitation of natural resources for human greed, resulting in fatal consequences.

When and where to watch: August 9 on Sony LIV

4) Dayaa

The highly anticipated Telugu crime thriller is produced by SVF Entertainment. The Telugu series features JD Chakravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan, and Eesha Rebba in captivating lead roles. Capturing life in a quaint fishing village, the Pavan Sadineni directorial brings an unusual story of a freezer van driver with a dark past. The crime thriller follows the life of Daya (played by JD) on a fateful night when he discovers a woman’s body in his van.

His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. The mystery remains at the core of the series as it explores morality, dark pasts and the cost of unearthing the truth. It promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller through its captivating cinematography, stellar plot and mesmerising performances. The edge-of-the-seat crime thriller will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

When and where to watch: August 4 on Disney+ Hotstar

5) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4

The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is an American mockumentary musical drama television series created by Tim Federle. It stars Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen, Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter, Julia Lester as Ashlyn Caswell, Dara Renee as Kourtney Greene, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos Rodriguez, Liamani Segura as Emmy and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn.

Season four will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

When and where to watch: August 9 on Disney+ Hotstar