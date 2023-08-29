BTS' V set to appear on popular South Korean variety show ‘Running Man’

In an exciting update, BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is poised to make a special appearance on the popular South Korean variety show Running Man, according to a popular media organisation. The anticipated episode has already been recorded and is scheduled to air next month, specifically on September 10. The show, which is broadcast on SBS, is well-known for its entertaining games and challenges that the cast and guests engage in.

According to a statement from a source from Running Man as quoted by the media house, V completed the filming for his guest appearance on August 28. The news was met with immense excitement from fans, especially given that V's appearance coincides closely with the release of his first solo album, Layover.

Also read: BTS’ V’s trendy outfits for a dance challenge and airport sets fashion goals

The official Instagram account of Running Man shared a photo of his name tag, which is prominently featured during the cast's game interactions on the show. The post carried the caption, “Running man X BTS V. September 10th On Air.” The announcement was met with a flurry of enthusiastic comments from fans who expressed their anticipation and joy for V's appearance.

V's return to Running Man marks a significant milestone as it fulfils a dream he had mentioned on Weverse, a social media platform used by BTS members to communicate with their fans. In 2016, V, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, appeared on the show for its 300th episode celebration.

Currently, all eyes are on V's eagerly awaited solo debut album, Layover, which is scheduled for release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). The album will feature a total of six tracks, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing.

Also read: BTS' V release new single 'Rainy Days' from debut solo album 'Layover'

Running Man is a beloved South Korean variety show that was initially part of SBS' Good Sunday lineup. Its first episode aired on July 11, 2010. The show is known for its entertaining games and challenges that the MCs and guests engage in, making it a consistently popular choice among viewers.